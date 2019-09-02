Image copyright West Yorskhire Police Image caption Tcherno Ly was found stabbed in Chapeltown on Sunday 25 August

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Tcherno Ly, 21, was found stabbed just off Chapeltown Road on 25 August. He died later in hospital.

The teenager, arrested at an address in Harehills on Monday, is the fourth arrest in the inquiry, police said.

It comes on the day Beni Nami, also 19, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of the murder was discharged from hospital into police custody last week, and subsequently released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man has also been arrested and released without charge.

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene

A police cordon around the scene meant the West Indian Carnival was disrupted the following day.

The J'Ouvert parade along Chapeltown Road had to be diverted, but the main 4.5 mile parade from Potternewton Park in the afternoon went ahead as planned.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and any mobile phone footage from anyone who was in the area of Chapeltown Road, between its junctions with Button Hill and Grange View, between 21:30 and 22:00 BST on 25 August.

