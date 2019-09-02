Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found by an officer investigating reports of an abandoned vehicle

Two men have been arrested after a man was found dead in an abandoned car in West Yorkshire.

The man, believed to be from the Manchester area, was found in a Fiat Punto in Scammonden, near Huddersfield, on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination found he died from neck injuries.

The arrested men, aged 35 and 18, are in custody. West Yorkshire Police has not revealed what they are being questioned on suspicion of.

The force said the car had been parked near the Nont Sarah's Hotel on New Hey Road, for several days.

Det Supt Pat Twiggs said: "We are treating this man's death as unexplained and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police."

He said police were particularly keen to hear from anyone who drove past the lay-by.

