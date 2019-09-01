Image copyright West Yorskhire Police Image caption Tcherno Ly was found fatally wounded just off Chapeltown Road in Leeds.

A man has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed in Leeds.

Tcherno Ly, of Hunslet, died in hospital on 25 August after being found injured just off Chapeltown Road in Leeds.

Beni Nami, 19, of Nassau Place, Leeds, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.

