The body of a man has been found in an abandoned car in West Yorkshire.

A PSCO found the man in a grey Fiat Punto in Scammonden, near Huddersfield, on Saturday morning.

West Yorkshire Police said the vehicle had been parked at the location, near the old Nont Sarah's Hotel on New Hey Road, for several days.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, and his cause of death had not yet been established.

