A healthcare insurance scheme was abused for thousands of pounds by a group of workers who submitted forged invoices for treatments.

The group of workers at food firm Arla's premises in Leeds claimed for dental care, eye care, foot care and hospital stays they never had.

Ringleader Kasim Mughal orchestrated the use of forged documents, which he said was "rife at the company".

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Mughal of Grove Rise, Leeds, for 30 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard the group of six profited from the scam by submitting invoices to insurance firm Simply Health over an eight-month period and then splitting the money with Mughal.

'Astonished'

Arla said it did not provide the insurance to the individuals.

The firm said: "Whilst we bear no responsibility in this case, we take any matters related to fraudulent behaviour extremely seriously and remain in discussions with the colleagues concerned."

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, told the court it was not possible to say who devised the model for the fraud.

Judge Belcher said Mughal had "plainly a leading role in all of this and I'm astonished that somebody didn't smell a rat sooner".

The group managed to claim £12,232 over the months, although some of the sums they tried to get from Simply Health were not paid out in full.

In one claim Mughal set up a policy in the name of a man working for Arla who had no knowledge of the policy's existence or that claims were being made in his name.

Jailing Mughal, Judge Belcher told him: "You say the [healthcare] fraud was rife throughout the company; you chose to join in this.

"This did not reduce your responsibility. It was entirely fraudulent conduct of your own choice - you did not have to take part."

Other defendants and sentences:

Daniel O'Leary, 38, of Leysholme Crescent, Wortley, Leeds, admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months

Paula Casey, 57, of Sherburn Road, Swarcliffe, Leeds, admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and received the same sentence

Ladislav Prostecky, 36, Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work

Karolina Maj, 28, Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and received the same sentence

Amanda Jowsey, 41, of Farrow Bank, Armley, Leeds, was convicted of money laundering and ordered to perform 60 hours of unpaid work

