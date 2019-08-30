Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Rebecca Simpson died in Leeds General Infirmary on Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found seriously injured at a house.

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital on Monday after being found in Smawthorne Grove, Castleford.

She was treated at Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield and later transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where she died.

Ricky Knott, 32, of Arnside Close, Castleford, has been charged and is due before Leeds Crown Court later.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.