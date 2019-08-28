Castleford murder: Man arrested after woman dies from head injury
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious head injuries died.
The woman was discovered at a property on Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, in the early hours of Monday.
She was taken to Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital, where police were called at 05:30 BST, but died from her injuries later that morning in Leeds General Infirmary.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be injured at the property and have now launched a murder inquiry."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.