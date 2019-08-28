Image copyright Tommy Hogan Image caption Emergency services were called to Drill Hall in Halifax after reports of a "chemical smell"

Residents were evacuated from flats after a "chemical smell" was reported coming from one of the properties.

Police and fire crews were called to Drill hall on Union Street, Halifax, at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said a "quantity of chemicals were found which are believed to be used in the production of drugs".

The force said a number of properties nearby had been evacuated and forensic tests were being carried out.

