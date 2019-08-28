Halifax residents evacuated over 'chemical smell'
Residents were evacuated from flats after a "chemical smell" was reported coming from one of the properties.
Police and fire crews were called to Drill hall on Union Street, Halifax, at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police said a "quantity of chemicals were found which are believed to be used in the production of drugs".
The force said a number of properties nearby had been evacuated and forensic tests were being carried out.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.