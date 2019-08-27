Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman collapsed at The Warehouse nightclub

An 18-year-old woman has died after a suspected drug overdose in a Leeds nightclub.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance after she collapsed at The Warehouse nightclub in the early hours of Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police were called at 03:18 BST and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

