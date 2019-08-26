Sun, music and dancing at the Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019
Thousands of people have lined the streets of Leeds to watch the 52nd Leeds West Indian Carnival.
Organiser Mehalia France said: "We're feeling hot hot hot, glorious weather, fabulous vibes and lots of smiles."
The first West Indian carnival was organised in Leeds in 1967 with about 1,000 people attending. Last year 150,000 people were at the event.
Arthur France, originator of the carnival, said: "We can all still enjoy that first burst of Caribbean culture".
Ms France said the carnival was initiated in Leeds with the thought that West Indians settling in Britain should be able to assert their cultural identities in a society which at the time was sometimes unwelcoming.
Now people flock to Leeds to see parades, street parties, Caribbean food, music, sound systems, art and costume.