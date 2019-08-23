Image caption The trust deny it is privatising services

Hospital staff in Bradford have called off an indefinite strike over plans to set up a new company to run facilities.

Industrial action was called over a plan by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to transfer workers such as porters and cleaners to a subsidiary company.

Members of the Unison union were set to walk out over the proposals, described as "an attack on lower-paid workers".

But the strike was suspended after further talks.

There are about 600 staff in the estates, facilities and clinical engineering services affected by the transfer.

The trust said the new company would "provide a secure future" for staff.

But Unison has called the plans "backdoor privatisation" - something the trust denies.

More than 300 staff held strike action during July and August. An indefinite walk out had been set to take place on 26 August.

But the trust and Unison have now released a joint statement saying the strike is off following "constructive talks".

Unison will now have the chance to present its case to the trust's board of directors next month.

The transfer, which had been due to go ahead on 1 October, has been postponed until February next year pending "further consideration".

