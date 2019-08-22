Image copyright Tom Forrester Image caption A picture of the couple was shared hundreds of times in the space of a few hours

A lifeguard used a social media appeal to track down a couple he photographed getting engaged on the beach.

Tom Forrester, 28, was asked to capture the romantic moment at King Edward's Bay, Tynemouth.

When he tried to send the pictures to the couple he realised he had missed a digit off the phone number.

But after posting an appeal on Facebook he managed to find Ryan Watcham and Cath Stewardson, who live 100 miles away in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Image copyright Ryan Watcham Image caption Ryan hid the engagement ring in his camera bag

Mr Watcham asked the RNLI lifeguard to take a photograph as he popped the question on the morning of 21 August.

After realising he had taken the number down wrong, Mr Forrester posted an appeal on Facebook which was shared by more than 700 people.

"I felt terrible, they'd driven all this way to their special place and I messed it up," he said. "I wasn't going to stop until I found this guy."

Latest news and stories from Yorkshire

Image copyright Facebook

The couple were identified after a post was seen by one of Miss Stewartson's friends.

"The power of social media is quite something," said Mr Watcham, 34. "It's heartwarming that there's so many people out there who were so willing to help.

"I couldn't ask for any more of Tom, he did so much for us."

Image copyright Ryan Watcham Image caption Ryan and Cath's dog Colin was there to witness the romantic moment

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.