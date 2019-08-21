Heckmondwike fire: Two men arrested over house arson attack
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over an arson attack on a house in West Yorkshire.
A family living in the house in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, escaped by jumping from an upstairs window on 11 August.
West Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man, from Batley, and a 31-year-old man, from Cleckheaton, remain in custody.
Six people were previously arrested in connection with the attack.
A 37-year-old woman and two men, aged 21 and 19, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder have been bailed.
A 22-year-old man and two women, 21 and 17, who were also arrested have been released without charge.
Emergency services were called to the house at about 04:10 BST.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition after suffering burns.
His mother and sisters were treated for smoke inhalation.
Police said the attack "took place at a time of night when a family were at home sleeping and could quite easily have had fatal consequences for those inside".
