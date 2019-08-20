Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Abdul Kapade attacked his friend with a hammer over a £20,000 debt

A man who murdered his friend in a vicious hammer attack over a £20,000 debt has been jailed.

Abdul Kapade, 49, of Highfield Court, Batley, beat Firoz Ibrahim Pargarkar over the head with a hammer in his own home, Leeds Court Court heard.

The injuries Mr Pargarkar suffered in February were "catastrophic", West Yorkshire Police said.

Kapade was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years after he was found guilty of murder.

Police said Kapade had approached officers after the killing saying he had attacked the 46-year-old man.

Det Supt Nicola Bryar described it as "a violent and sustained attack".

"The defendant and victim were friends of many years and their disagreement stemmed from a £20,000 debt which was owed to Kapade for the sale of his house," she said.

"We welcome the sentence which has been handed to Kapade and hope that this brings some closure and comfort to the family and loved ones of Mr Pargarkar."