Image copyright Debs Jackson Image caption Debs Jackson was petting the dog when it bit her on the face

A woman needed nine stitches to her face and had two teeth chipped when she was attacked by a "pit bull-type" dog outside a supermarket.

Debs Jackson, 52, of Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, said she was bitten at Morrisons in the town on Saturday.

She saw the dog with its owner and asked if she could stroke the animal but it then bit her on the nose.

West Yorkshire Police said it was aware of the attack and inquiries were ongoing.

Ms Jackson said the owner, a girl in her 20s, and the dog "just ran off" after the attack.

She said: "I'm a massive dog lover and I know how to approach a dog - but it just went. I pulled away or it could have been a lot worse.

"I had to see a plastic surgeon as it went straight through to the inside of my nose."

Ms Jackson said she thought the dog was a "pit bull-type".