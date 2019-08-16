Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Edward Small was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his 73-year-old wife, who he beat to death at their Bradford home.

Edward Small, 76, of Raymond Drive, Bradford, had denied murdering Sheila Small but was found guilty in May.

He had admitted manslaughter after his wife, who had dementia, was found dead at the house they shared last December.

Small, who told Bradford Crown Court he killed his wife in a moment when he lost control, was ordered to serve at least 14 years behind bars.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Supt Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Small said the attack on his wife was as a result of him briefly losing control as he struggled to cope with her condition.

"However the jury agreed with the prosecution's case that it was sustained violence over a period of time which resulted in her death.

"He now has some considerable time to reflect on his actions and our sympathies remain with Mrs Small's family at this time."

He added: "We acknowledge that progressive conditions such as Alzheimer's can cause distress for those affected and anyone struggling to cope should make contact with support services to seek help and advice."