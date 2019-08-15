Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Karar Ali Karar "pestered" Miss Miller and offered to pay her for sex - to which she said no

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years after he admitted "ferociously murdering" a woman he had "pestered" for sex.

Karar Ali Karar stabbed 21-year-old Jodi Miller 15 times at a house on Milan Road, Harehills, Leeds, on 25 February to "teach her a lesson".

Leeds Crown Court heard Karar, 31, accosted Miss Miller and offered to pay her for sex - to which she said no.

He then stabbed her with a kitchen knife so hard it broke in three places.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Image caption Jodi Miller was found with serious injuries at a house on Milan Road

Miss Miller had been visiting a friend on Milan Road on 24 February when Karar, who lived in a nearby flat, first visited and asked her for sex.

She returned the next day to the same flat where Karar was told to leave after again hounding her for sex. He then attacked her.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said Miss Miller's murder was "extremely savage" and carried out "in an explosive rage because she did not want to have sex with him".

He added: "The attack lasted approximately three minutes, you kicked her and called her a prostitute.

"There is a bitter irony of attacking her because she was not prepared to act in that way.

"Her death was not immediate and she was able to say she knew she was dying. Her suffering and terror can only be imagined."

'Wrong crowd'

Mitigating, Simon Kealey QC said Karar fled to the UK seeking asylum from Sudan in 2015.

He arrived in Newcastle before moving to Leeds.

Mr Kealey said: "He simply fell in with the wrong crowd taking drugs and alcohol and these people took advantage of his mental health."

But sentencing, Judge Jameson said "there was no evidence" of Karar's mental health being an issue at the time of Miss Miller's murder.