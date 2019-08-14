Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Those responsible for laser attacks on planes can face up to five years in jail

Police helicopters had to be used to escort flights landing at Leeds Bradford Airport after lasers were aimed at aircraft.

Two pilots reported having a laser shone at their aircraft, the airport said.

Air traffic control had activated all safety procedures when the reports came in, it added.

The airport said it was operating as usual and officials are liaising with West Yorkshire Police.

The flights, both operated by Jet2, were on approach to landing when the lasers were pointed at them, late on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday.

A flight from Alicante reported the first incident at 23:30 BST four miles from the runway.

The second was reported by the pilot of a flight from Fuerteventura at 00:46 BST, between the A65 and Cardigan Fields Retail Park.

Image copyright Chris Heaton Image caption The airport said it was operating normally

An airport spokesperson said: "The necessary safety procedures were immediately activated, which resulted in Air Traffic Control deploying a police helicopter to escort incoming flights."

They added the airport was monitoring the situation.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said 775 laser incidents involving aircraft were reported in 2018.

The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018 means offenders can face an unlimited fine and they could also be jailed for up to five years for endangering an aircraft, the CAA added.

