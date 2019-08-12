Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Dean Dagless stabbed St John Lewis in an "utterly senseless act of violence"

A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his friend to death after becoming angry about an accusation in a Facebook message.

Dean Dagless confronted and attacked St John Lewis outside his home in Bramley, Leeds, on 26 February.

Leeds Crown Court heard Dagless had gone there because his girlfriend had received a message from Mr Lewis.

Dagless, 48, who was convicted of murder, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years by Judge Tom Bayliss QC.

After stabbing Mr Lewis twice with a kitchen knife, Dagless continued to threaten him as he lay dying.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption St John Lewis, known as Singe, was described as a "kind and intelligent person"

Sentencing him, Judge Bayliss said: "Your behaviour was callously extreme that day.

"You returned to the scene of the murder to retrieve a bag as he lay dying. You were heard saying 'I hope he bleeds to death'."

Mr Lewis - who was known as Singe - was described by Judge Bayliss as someone who was "obviously part of a big community and had many friends".

In a victim impact statement, Mr Lewis's partner Fay Dowson said Dagless's not guilty plea had made "her heart sink".

She added: "I keep waiting for him to come home, but he never does.

"Now I hope you rot with the guilt and feel the pain we are all feeling.

"I have to see and walk past the spot where Singe died every day.

"Sometimes I see him in my dreams but I wake up and relive the fact that he's gone over and over."