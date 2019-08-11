Police investigate Heckmondwike cul-de-sac house blaze
At least one person is in hospital following a serious house fire in a cul-de-sac in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the property on Stonedene Court in Heckmondwike, Kirklees, at about 04:10 BST.
Police said one person was in hospital after jumping from a first floor window. Paramedics treated four people.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched.
