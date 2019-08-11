Image copyright Yappapp Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike

At least one person is in hospital following a serious house fire in a cul-de-sac in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the property on Stonedene Court in Heckmondwike, Kirklees, at about 04:10 BST.

Police said one person was in hospital after jumping from a first floor window. Paramedics treated four people.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched.

Image copyright Yappapp Image caption Police said one person was in hospital after jumping from a first floor window

Image copyright Yappapp Image caption Police investigators collected material from the scene of the fire

