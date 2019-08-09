Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz's body was found in the early hours of 1 July

Five men are to go on trial over the murder of a man whose naked body was found in a Bradford street.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton, in the early hours of 1 July.

The men will go on trial at Bradford Crown Court along with two others who have been charged with assisting an offender.

Two other men, who had been charged with murder, have had the case against them dropped.

Brothers Haamed Ejaz, 28, and Ferrekh Ejaz, 30, both of Tower Road in Shipley, had their cases dismissed at Bradford Crown Court.

The five men charged with murder are:

Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford

Juanid Hussain, 27, of Silverhill Road, Bradford

Robert Wainwright, 26, of no fixed address

Raheel Khan, 27, of no fixed address

Stephen Queeney, 34, of Bolton Road, Bradford

Shaoib Shafiq, 19, of Gladstone Street, Bradford and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with assisting an offender.

The trial is expected to last more than six weeks.