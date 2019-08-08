Image copyright Other Image caption Nathan King worked in the supermarket's head office in Bradford

A Morrisons worker uploaded 41 million points to two fake loyalty cards in order to fund family outings and pay off debts, a court has heard.

Nathan King, 29, admitted carrying out the fraud within weeks of starting his customer services job at the supermarket's head office in Bradford.

He then used the points to buy vouchers or gift cards for items off Amazon, which he sold on.

King was given a 16 month jail term, which was suspended for 18 months.

Bradford Crown Court was told King estimated he had made about £9,000 from the scam.

Prosecutor Philip Adams said King admitted selling on the goods through a website and was motivated by greed.

The court was told when police raided King's home they recovered a large quantity of items including a television, fridge freezer and other electrical goods.

Solicitor advocate Safter Salam said King, of Birch Lane, Bradford, was remorseful and had co-operated fully with the inquiry.

He said that he had been keen to make his new relationship work and to give the children in that relationship a better life.