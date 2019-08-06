Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Leeds Crown Court was told he receives "hundreds of pages of letters"

Jailed former rock star Ian Watkins receives "hundreds of pages" of letters from women, a court has heard.

The ex-frontman of Welsh band Lostprophets denies possessing a mobile phone at HMP Wakefield, where he is serving a sentence for sexual offences.

Leeds Crown Court was told the 42-year-old receives "a lot of mail" from mostly female correspondents.

Jurors have heard Watkins was strip-searched after a woman claimed she spoke to him via a banned mobile.

Although the initial search, in March 2018, found nothing, the defendant then produced a small phone from his body after he became concerned that he would not be able to see his mother who was visiting from Wales.

On Tuesday, prison governor Tom Wheatley was asked by Watkins's barrister Gareth Burrows: "It's right to say that he's received a lot of mail, and continues to do so, from females?"

Mr Wheatley said he was not aware of the quantity but when asked whether it was "hundreds and hundreds of pages of letters", he said: "That would sound reasonable."

He said he could not confirm Mr Burrows's contention that the correspondents were "almost exclusively women".

