Three injured in Linthwaite cricket pitch attack
A group of youths wielding weapons attacked cricketers during a game leaving three players hurt.
West Yorkshire Police was called to the cricket ground at Linthwaite, near Huddersfield, on Saturday at 16:58 BST.
The force confirmed some of the youths were armed with weapons when they walked onto the field and began to fight.
One of the injured men, aged 28, suffered a serious leg injury. Police are examining CCTV in the area.
