Image copyright Google Image caption Police say youths attacked players as they played a match on Saturday

A group of youths wielding weapons attacked cricketers during a game leaving three players hurt.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the cricket ground at Linthwaite, near Huddersfield, on Saturday at 16:58 BST.

The force confirmed some of the youths were armed with weapons when they walked onto the field and began to fight.

One of the injured men, aged 28, suffered a serious leg injury. Police are examining CCTV in the area.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.