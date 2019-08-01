Image copyright RUTH WOODHEAD Image caption The former mill building has been derelict since 2002

A large fire has broken out at a former mill in West Yorkshire.

The Victorian building was formerly home to Walkley Clogs in Mytholmroyd, near Hebden Bridge. It closed in 2002 after a spell as a tourist attraction and has been derelict ever since.

A stretch of Burnley Road between the village and the town has been closed, West Yorkshire Police said.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said 15 appliances were in attendance at the building.

Image copyright Ian Harvey Image caption Smoke from the fire can be seen from some distance away

