A man has been found guilty of murdering eight people whose home was set alight with petrol bombs while they slept.

Shahid Mohammed, 37, carried out the attack on the house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in 2002 with other men as part of a family dispute.

It left five children dead, along with their mother, uncle and grandmother.

Mohammed was found guilty of eight counts of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Rab Nawaz Khan, father of the five children who died in the fire in Huddersfield, with Ateeqa Nawaz, Rabia Batool, Nafeesa Aziz (the children's mother) and Tayyaba Batool

The family were asleep in their home in Osborne Road when petrol was poured through the letterbox and a petrol bomb put through the window in the early hours of 12 May 2002.

Mohammed claimed he had "only been the lookout" for the attack on the house in Osborne Road, Birkby.

During his trial, the court heard Mohammed carried out the attack because of a row over his sister Shahida Younis being in a relationship with Saud Pervez, who her family did not approve of.

Jurors heard Mohammed - along with previously convicted Shaied Iqbal - were targeting Mohammed Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, who died in the blaze.

Mohammed was investigated by police at the time but skipped bail and fled to Pakistan in 2003. He was detained in the country in 2015 and extradited to the UK in 2018.

The eight members of the family who died in the fire:

Nafeesa Aziz, 35

Her five young daughters - Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabiah Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and Najeeba Nawaz, six months

Her brother - Mohammed Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 18

Their mother - Zaib-un-Nisa, 54

