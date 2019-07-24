A council will pump £1.6m into a former print works site which will be used as a major TV and film studio complex off the back of Channel 4 moving to Leeds.

The former Polestar Petty print works on Whitehall Road is to be used by TV and film production companies.

Leeds City Council plans to lease the building and then sub-let it to studio management firm Versa Studios for TV and film production.

Council leader Judith Blake said it was a "game-changing moment" in the city.

The city council's executive board has approved proposals to back the development, which would have up to six new studios.

The city will provide a loan of £1.6m for upgrade works at the site and will get a rent return from Versa.

The site, which has 70,000 sq ft (6503.2 sq m) of usable studio space, will be operated and managed by Leeds-based Prime Studios.

In a report to councillors, officers said : "One major opportunity for the city is to expand the amount of TV and film studio space in the city in order to meet a growing need for space, and to secure adequate space and facilities to meet the demand anticipated by Channel 4 locating in Leeds.

"The council commissioned independent advice on the need for a new studio, which confirmed this demand.

"Channel 4 has already announced plans to film a new daily show in Leeds, and Leeds is expected to continue to grow in popularity as a location for TV and Film production."

Ms Blake said: "This investment is a game-changing moment for the film and TV sector in Leeds.

"Not only will the new space be of huge benefit to the sector, but it will also create a number of new jobs and bring further investment to the city.

