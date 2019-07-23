Image copyright Google Image caption The chickens were on the grounds of Middleton Primary School in south Leeds

Chickens belonging to a primary school were kicked to death by intruders, police have said.

The birds, which lived on the grounds of Middleton Primary School, were attacked at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.

It is believed a gang of up to six youths climbed over a fence to carry out the attack.

West Yorkshire Police said it was a "cruel and mindless" attack which caused distress to both pupils and staff.

Insp Lucy Leadbeater said: "We are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who saw a group of youths in the area or who has any specific information about those involved.

The school has been approached for comment.