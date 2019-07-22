Five people sustained stab and slash wounds during "large scale disorder" in Bradford city centre.

Police said "an altercation" started at about 03:30 BST on Sunday in the Village nightclub before spilling outside on to Sackville Street and Westgate.

Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said five men, aged between 19 and 27, had been arrested.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.