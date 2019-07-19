West Yorkshire Police appoints new chief constable

Image copyright WYP Image caption West Yorkshire Police's new chief constable John Robins (right) with Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson

The new chief constable of West Yorkshire Police has been appointed.

John Robins, who has served with the force for 29 years, was officially confirmed after a meeting of the police and crime panel.

He said he was "proud and honoured" to lead the force where he has spent his entire police career.

He replaces Dee Collins, who stepped down due to ill-health earlier this year.