Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash on Saturday involved a blue Skoda Fabia

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Leeds.

The 30-year-old local man died at the scene in Armley on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday night.

The car, a blue Skoda Fabia, was travelling away from the city towards the Stanningley bypass at the time, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

