Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Sarah Henshaw was found dead at her flat in the Armley area of Leeds

A man has been jailed for a minimum term of 15 years for murdering a woman in Leeds.

Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building in Athlone Grove, Armley, on 11 February.

Kileo Mbega, 32, of Athlone Grove, admitted murder, when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

A fraud charge, which he denied, will remain on file.

