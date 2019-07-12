Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Thompson serve a minimum of 17 years before being considered for parole

A 17-year-old boy who murdered another teenager in a "nightmarish outbreak" of violence at a Halloween party has been handed a life sentence.

Michael Thompson, from Huddersfield, stabbed Jamie Brown to death in Ovenden, Halifax, on 27 October 2018.

At Leeds Crown Court, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years before being considered for parole.

Three other teenage boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been sentenced.

Sentencing Thompson, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC, who lifted the restrictions on naming the defendant, told him: "You have shown no remorse for what you did."

The judge said the teenager had "devastated" the victim's family.

"There are no words which can adequately express the effect which your wicked behaviour that night has had upon them," he said.

Judge Marson said the defendant attempted to "dispose of evidence, a knife, clothing and the rucksack" after the murder.

Thompson was convicted last month of three charges including violent disorder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, found guilty of violent disorder, were each given a 12 month referral order.

A 16-year-old boy was detained for three years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH and violent disorder before the trial began, with the latter charge remaining on file.

Another 17-year-old boy who admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon part-way through the trial was handed a custodial 12-month detention and training order.

During the trial, jurors heard Mr Brown, also 17, died from a single wound after being attacked on East Park Road.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC described it as a "nightmarish outbreak of serious violence" between rival gangs.

The fighting erupted when a group from Huddersfield were refused entry to the party, the court heard.

Jurors were told the defendant had researched and watched stabbing videos online days before the killing.

