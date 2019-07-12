Image copyright Chris Kamara/Humberside Police Image caption Kamara urged members of the public not to be alarmed if they saw him

Football pundit Chris Kamara has posted a tongue-in-cheek response to a "lookalike" police e-fit.

Humberside Police uploaded the suspect image, of a moustached man wearing a hard hat, to its social media accounts on Tuesday.

It received a raft of responses, with many suggesting it resembled the former professional footballer.

In response, Kamara tweeted a photo of himself wearing DIY gear and urged people not to be alarmed.

"If you see me out & about this afternoon - I am working," he wrote.

Officers from Cleethorpes Community Policing Team uploaded the image to Facebook in a bid to trace the wanted man.

They said the suspect had tried to force his way into a house on Trinity Rd at 22:00 BST on Thursday 13 June.

One user, Leah Cole, said: "It's Chris Kamara", while another, Ben Horrocks, commented: "Ring Chris Kamara he might help".

Facebook user Nick Donnelly wrote "Unbelievable Jeff" in a reference to Kamara's Soccer Saturday catchphrase on Sky.

In a further tweet, when quizzed on his whereabouts at the time, Kamara replied: "Don't know Jeff".

