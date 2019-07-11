Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found dead in the street

A fourth and fifth man have been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man whose naked dead body was found in the street.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive in Bradford on 1 July.

Junaid Hussain, 27, of Silverhill Road, and Raheel Khan, 27, of no fixed address, are due to appear before Bradford magistrates later.

Three other men, Farrekh Ejaz, Robert Wainwright and Suleman Khan, have already been charged with murder.

Two people have been charged with assisting an offender and a 47-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

