Two men have been charged with terrorism offences and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Police said Mohammed Shehzad, 21, and Safaan Ali, 18, both from Bradford, were arrested on Tuesday.

Mr Shehzad, of Upper Woodlands Road, is charged with disseminating terrorist publications.

Mr Ali, of Fairbank Road, faces eight counts of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

