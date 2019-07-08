Image copyright Hannah Marie Image caption Cling film was used to cover the broken windows to keep the junk inside the abandoned caravan

A caravan bulging with junk was wrapped in cling film to hold its contents and dumped on the side of the road in Leeds.

The caravan was abandoned on the A63 Selby Road close to the A1 in Micklefield.

West Yorkshire Police said it was one of two caravans recently found abandoned in the area.

Leeds City Council said its environment team was clearing the site on Monday.

Image copyright Hannah Marie Image caption The caravan contains junk including washing baskets, furniture and toys

Hannah Marie, from Garforth, spotted the caravan on Sunday evening and said it looked "difficult to move as it's not roadworthy".

"It was full of general house stuff, boxes, washing baskets, kids' toys; it was so full I've no idea what was underneath," she said.

Image copyright Hannah Marie Image caption Police said two caravans had been dumped in the area in recent days

A council spokesperson said: "Members of the council's environment team will be visiting the site today and removing the waste from the abandoned caravan, with a request also made for the vehicle to be removed.

"Checks are currently being undertaken by the council to ascertain who is responsible for abandoning the vehicle."

