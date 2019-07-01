Image caption Donated items are given away at churches and community centres

Tonnes of unwanted items donated by students leaving for the summer break are being snapped up for free in Leeds.

The student-run Leave Leeds Tidy scheme is part of efforts to reduce the amount of rubbish dumped in the streets by departing students.

Items include kettles, fridges, televisions, clothes, shoes and pots and pans, said organisers.

The goods are given away to people with a low income in pop-up "free shops" at churches and community centres.

Image caption Students drop-off unwanted articles at a collection point

Abdul Hannan, community engagement manager at Leeds University Union, said: "The intention is to not just think about recycling or upcycling but the students want to give something back to the city.

"It is not just about donating, it is also about changing habits."

Mr Hannan said he had been overwhelmed with the support from the community.

Over the 10 years of the scheme it has received more than 138 tonnes of goods that would otherwise have gone to landfill, he added.

The scheme runs for about six weeks before the summer break.

Image copyright Shelton Dube Image caption Rubbish from departing students often overflows on the streets

"It's more about the recycling of things, I shop a lot in charity shops anyway, if you can take it home instead of it getting trashed or thrown away," said one recipient who gave her name as Charlene.

The shops have appeared at the Nazarene Church in Beeston and Woodhouse Community Centre.

All Hallows Church, Hyde Park and the West Indian Centre, in Chapeltown will distribute goods during the week.

