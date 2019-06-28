Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ian Broadhurst and Matthew Wilson died in the crash

Two men who died in a crash in a village in West Yorkshire have been named by police.

Matthew Wilson, 26 from Holbeck, Leeds and Ian Broadhurst, 34, from Morley were in a VW Golf that crashed on the A650 in East Ardsley, on Wednesday.

Three other people in the Golf were also injured - two men are critical and a 17-year-old youth is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The Volkswagen was in collision with a Ford Focus and Mercedes C220.

Read more Yorkshire stories

The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Image copyright YappApp Image caption The crash happened on the A650 Bradford Road in East Ardsley, Leeds, near the junction with Woodhouse Lane

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.