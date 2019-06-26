Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A650 Bradford Road in East Ardsley, Leeds, near the junction with Woodhouse Lane

Five people have been injured after a "serious" crash near the M1 in south Leeds.

A Volkswagen Golf collided with other vehicles on the A650 in East Ardsley at 06:45 BST, police said.

The five injured people were all travelling in the black Volkswagen, with the crash taking place near the Woodhouse Lane junction.

Police closed the road in both directions, with motorists told to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers have been warned the road, near junction 41 of the M1, is likely to be closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place, with bus services towards Leeds unable to serve East Ardsley and Thorpe.

Read more Yorkshire stories