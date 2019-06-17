Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Campbell and Siswick were convicted over the death of toddler Riley Siswick

A serious case review will be held into the "tragic" death of a three-year-old boy.

Riley Siswick was found dead at his home in Huddersfield in 2016 and his mother's boyfriend Kyle Campbell, 27, was later convicted of his murder.

Riley's mother Kayleigh Siswick was also convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The review will examine the extent of contact between the boy's family and social services before his death.

Kirklees Council said: "This tragic case is the subject of a serious case review, commissioned by the Kirklees Safeguarding Children Board.

"It would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time however the review will be published later this year."

During the trial at Leeds Crown Court, the jury heard Riley was found dead in February 2016 two days after he had been hit by Campbell.

The assault came "either from a fist or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object".

The blow severed his bowel and causing peritonitis, which led to a "slow and painful death", the court heard.

Campbell, of Heys View, Huddersfield was found guilty of murder and of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 20 years.

Siswick, 27, also of Heys View, was jailed for seven years.

Three police officers are also facing misconduct hearings after they were referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December 2016.

The IOPC said its investigation concluded there was a "case to answer" for gross misconduct.

