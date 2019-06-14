Image caption Lynne Rodgers was jailed at Bradford Crown Court

A former drama teacher has been jailed for 10 months for sex offences involving a 13-year-old boy in the 1990s.

Lynne Rodgers, then aged 30, engaged in sexual acts with the boy in her car.

The West Yorkshire teacher took him to her home and invited him to have sex with her on the sofa.

Rodgers, of Braithwaite Edge Road, Keighley, admitted gross indecency with a child and indecent assault and will be put on the sex offenders' register.

After concerns were raised about the relationship in the 1990s Rodgers left her post at the Keighley school.

Prosecutor Gerald Hendron told Bradford Crown Court the complainant, who cannot be identified, was interviewed by police last year and when Rodgers, now 55, was questioned she made full admissions.

She told police that at the time she was struggling as a full-time working mother and could not remember how and when the relationship had changed into a sexual one.

The complainant described himself as a victim of an evil person's vices and said he felt let down by the education system.

He said the matter had only come to court because he found the strength to report it.

If he had not, Rodgers would have still been free to carry on her life without being held to account for her actions, he said.

Rodgers' barrister, Camille Morland, said her client had buried her head in the sand since she resigned from the school.

"It is no excuse whatsoever, but she was, at the time, unhappily married and to some extent emotionally vulnerable," said Miss Morland.

"She bitterly regrets what happened. She is ashamed she became so involved."

