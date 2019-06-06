Two burglars smashed into a man's home and threatened him with a 2ft sword before making off with the wrong car.

Bradley Robertshaw, 24, and Daniel Rayner, 23, demanded keys to a Volvo parked outside the victim's home in Queensbury, Bradford, on 24 February.

But he told the pair it did not belong to him and his car was the "crappy [Vauxhall] Astra" - which they stole instead, the city's crown court heard.

Robertshaw and Rayner admitted aggravated burglary and car theft.

The victim was threatened with an "extremely nasty looking" blade, which was held against his forehead, the court heard.

The pair eventually stole the keys to the Astra, as well as tools, cigarettes and some cash before driving off.

Robertshaw, of Wedgemoor Close, Wyke, was jailed for eight years and nine months, while Rayner, of Sunnybank, Queensbury, was jailed for seven years and eight months.

'Very sharp sword'

Prosecutor Anthony Moore said the victim suffered a minor cut when Robertshaw, who had previous convictions for house burglary, placed the sword against his forehead after breaking into his home in the early hours.

After driving off in the Astra the pair were spotted by patrolling police officers who chased the car into a cul-de-sac.

The defendants abandoned the vehicle and ran off, but were later caught and arrested.

Rayner's barrister Emma Downing said he was "genuinely remorseful and deeply ashamed of himself".

Sentencing, Judge Colin Burn said: "At 4 o'clock in the morning you used a paving stone or something like it to smash your way into premises which were obviously occupied.

"Indeed it is clear that you knew someone was going to be there because you had with you an extremely nasty looking and undoubtedly very sharp sword."