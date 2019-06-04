Image copyright LDRS Image caption Wakefield's County Hall was opened in 1898 and was last given a major refurbishment in 1991

The roof of Wakefield's County Hall requires urgent £6.5m repairs to prevent sections becoming at "risk of collapse", a council report has said.

The Grade I-listed building hosts most of the city's council meetings and occupies about 500 staff.

The report, to be presented to cabinet on 11 June, says the entire third floor of the building is closed due to damp.

Meetings were moved out of the building for several weeks in 2018 after water leaks damaged some of the plasterwork.

A staff survey included comments and concerns about the inside being "dark and dingy", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The report, which suggests the roof now needs to be almost completely replaced, reads: "Over the last 24 months there have been multiple significant roof leaks.

"In (the worst) cases, this has caused collapse of masonry, plasterwork, and damage to electrical infrastructure."

Repairs would take an estimated two years to complete, with work not expected to begin until autumn at the earliest.

The report added that "doing nothing" would mean further deterioration.

It continues: "In the medium term, this will mean part room closures due to water ingress and or unsafe ceilings collapsing or at risk of collapse."