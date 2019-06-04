Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Hudson initially told police the £100,000 diamond-encrusted watch was lent to him for a rap video

A convicted drug dealer has been ordered to hand over a £100,000 diamond-encrusted watch he claimed had been lent to him by a Dubai jeweller to make a rap video.

Lyndon Hudson, 39, of Leicester Close, Leeds, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

A proceeds of crime hearing in Leeds was told he was found with the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch.

Police said Hudson's initial explanation was an "unlikely tale".

At the hearing Hudson conceded he was the true owner of the watch and it was confiscated by the court.

He was also ordered to forfeit equity in a property and £15,000 in cash that was found on him when he was arrested.

The total confiscation order was £151,456.

Hudson will face a further 18 months in prison if he does not settle the order within three months.

Ramona Senior, head of the of the Regional Asset Recovery Team said: "Convicted drug traffickers can expect to have their assets identified and confiscated.

"This watch will now go to auction and a property in Leeds will have to be sold in order to meet the order."