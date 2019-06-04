Image copyright John Slater/Geograph Image caption The council said improvements to the crematorium were essential

A crematorium will have to be rebuilt to fit new cremators which are too big for the existing building.

Bradford Council had initially planned to refurbish the existing Oakworth facility at a cost of £2m.

But a report by the authority stated that measurements from manufacturers had shown the ceiling height in the current building was not tall enough.

It said the rebuild would now be around £2.75m but was more cost-effective than just replacing the ceiling.

The refurbishment is part of the council's £17m bereavement strategy, which will see the crematoria at Nab Wood and Scholemoor closed and replaced with two new ones at sites that are yet to be revealed.

It will also include an extension to the Muslim burial ground at Scholemoor, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council said its existing crematoria were all working between four and five years beyond their recommended life span and were in need of urgent investment.

The new Oakworth Crematorium, which is expected to cost £2.75m, will include a more environmentally-friendly cremator and have space to house a second one if demand increases.

The facility, on Slack Lane, currently carries out up to 650 cremations a year.

