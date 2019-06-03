Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Brown died from a single stab wound at a Halloween party

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering another teenager at a Halloween party.

Jamie Brown was stabbed to death outside a party in Ovenden, Halifax, on 27 October.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was also convicted of violent disorder and wounding with intent at Leeds Crown Court. He had denied all the charges.

He is due to be sentenced on 12 July at the same court.

Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 17, were found guilty of violent disorder by the jury.

During the trial, jurors heard Mr Brown, also 17, died from a single wound after being attacked on East Park Road.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC described it as a "nightmarish outbreak of serious violence" between rival gangs.

The fighting erupted when a group from Huddersfield were refused entry to the party, the court heard.

Jurors were told the defendant had researched and watched stabbing videos online days before the killing.

Before the trial began, a 16-year-old pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the same incident.

Another 17-year-old boy admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

