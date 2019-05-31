Headingley Arc bar fight: 20 men sentenced
Twenty men involved in a mass bar brawl where glasses and chairs were used as weapons have been sentenced.
CCTV captured the fight at The Arc in Headingley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday, 17 February last year.
It showed one man having a chair thrown at his head and glasses being smashed during the disturbance.
At Leeds Crown Court, five were jailed, two got suspended sentences and 13 received community orders. All 20 had previously pleaded guilty to affray.
Another man is due to be sentenced later.
Those jailed and given suspended sentences were:
- Dailan Cash, 24, of Litton Way, Whinmoor, 16-month prison sentence.
- Thomas Walker, 25, of White Laithes Gardens, Whinmoor, 16-month prison sentence.
- Michael Roberts, 29, of Pendas Grove, Manston, 12-month prison sentence.
- Jordan Smith, 24, of The Orchards, Cross Gate, 12-month prison sentence.
- Michael McDonagh, 26, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft, 12-month prison sentence.
- George Milner, 27, of Cedar Drive, Leeds, 12-month suspended sentence, plus a 12-month community order with 300 hours unpaid work.
- Marcus Lamb, 27, of Queenswood Court, Headingley, eight-month suspended sentence, plus a 12-month community order with 300 hours unpaid work.