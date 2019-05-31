Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows the moment a fight erupted at Arc Bar in Headingley, in Leeds, in 2018.

Twenty men involved in a mass bar brawl where glasses and chairs were used as weapons have been sentenced.

CCTV captured the fight at The Arc in Headingley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday, 17 February last year.

It showed one man having a chair thrown at his head and glasses being smashed during the disturbance.

At Leeds Crown Court, five were jailed, two got suspended sentences and 13 received community orders. All 20 had previously pleaded guilty to affray.

Another man is due to be sentenced later.

Those jailed and given suspended sentences were: