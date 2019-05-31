Image copyright Google Image caption Riley Siswick was found dead in his bed at the couple's home in Marsh, Huddersfield in 2016

A man accused of killing his partner's son by striking him with enough force to cause internal injuries has said he was wrongly blamed by her family.

Riley Siswick, three, was found dead two days after he was home alone with Kyle Campbell in Huddersfield in 2016, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Mr Campbell, 27, said his then-partner Kayleigh Siswick's family accused him in the aftermath, but he told the jury he did not know who injured the boy.

He denies murder.

Ms Siswick, also 27, denies causing or allowing the death of a child.

Mr Campbell said on 4 February 2016, he was building a gate at home in Smiths Avenue, Marsh, while Riley was inside watching television and Ms Siswick was out for about 20 minutes.

When she returned, Ms Siswick noticed Riley was "pale and quiet", Mr Campbell said, so he took him outside twice for some "fresh air".

Robert Smith QC, prosecuting, said: "You punched Riley in the stomach, stamped on him or did something to cause a fatal injury, didn't you, Mr Campbell?"

He replied: "I hadn't, I'd never hurt [Riley]."

Image caption Kayleigh Siswick is due to give evidence at Leeds Crown Court in the coming days

Mr Campbell also denied the prosecution's claim he had taken Riley into the garden as he was "fearful Riley would tell Kayleigh what you had done to him".

The court previously heard Riley suffered a severed duodenum, part of the small intestine, causing peritonitis.

During cross-examination from James Hill QC, representing Ms Siswick, Mr Campbell admitted the couple had arguments and "both got emotional".

In a police interview in May 2017, he told officers he did not know who caused Riley's injuries and said he did not hold Ms Siswick responsible.

Mr Campbell said her family "were trying to blame me" and he felt "pushed into the corner" when they were all together.

Mr Hill asked: "Did you do anything for them to push you into a corner?"

"Mr Campbell replied: "I can't say I did."

Mr Campbell also denies causing or allowing the death of a child, plus two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk