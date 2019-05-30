Image copyright Lee Beaumont Image caption Trespassers can be seen at the top of the tower

Campaigners have expressed safety fears over a disused mill after trespassers scaled a clock tower at the site.

Newsome Mills, a former textile mill near Huddersfield, was gutted by fire in 2016 but the tower remained standing.

Lee Beaumont, a Newsome resident, photographed two men standing at the top of it.

Mr Beaumont said: "The ascent is so treacherous, nobody in their right mind would risk it."

Calling the men "idiots", he added: "There is no parapet. You could get blown off by a gust of wind."

The BBC has approached the building's owners, Panorama Living Ltd.

Image copyright Lee Beaumont Image caption The derelict site was "an ongoing problem" said Councillor Andrew Cooper

Andrew Cooper, a Green Party councillor for Newsome, said: "The owner has put up fencing but it's easily breached - it's as much use as a chocolate fireguard.

"I'm concerned about it. Some people regard it as a challenge."

Councillor Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council cabinet member, said the council was speaking to the site owners about the tower's future.

"The responsibility for security and safety of those entering the site lies with the owner," he said.

The Grade II-listed structure was a working woollen mill until 1983 and then used as business units until 2006.

There is an outline planning application for housing on the site lodged with Kirklees Council.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.